Denise Dregier | Harford Community College Foundation

Harford Community College Foundation announced Denise Dregier was appointed the foundation’s first executive director. She previously served as director for college and alumni development for Harford Community College since 2010.

Dregier is an active member of the Harford County community. She serves on the board of directors of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce and co-chairs the chamber’s Education Committee. She also serves on the boards of the Community Foundation of Harford County and the Miracle League of Harford County.

In addition, she is a member of the Bel Air Rotary, Association of Fundraising Professionals, Maryland Chapter, and the Maryland Association of Community College Fundraising Professionals, where she serves as secretary.

Recently, Dregier was selected to be the college’s representative and co-chair of the North Star Fundraising Committee.

