Federal judge slashes sentences of corrupt Baltimore officers

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 25, 2021

A federal judge has slashed to 20 years the 315- and 139-year prison sentences of two Baltimore police officers convicted in 2006 of drug distribution and gun offenses, citing the “gross disparity” between their lengthy prison terms and the more relaxed punishment they would face today for their crimes. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang reduced ...

