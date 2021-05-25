Jenine Warnke | Luminis Health

Jenine Warnke is the new vice president of financial operations for Luminis Health.

With more than 20 years of financial expertise, Warnke is responsible for all accounting operations of Luminis Health.

Warnke has a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting and a Master of Business Administration, Finance from Loyola University. She has extensive knowledge of the Maryland Health Services Cost Review Commission regulations and grant requirements of the Office of Management and Budget’s Uniform Guidance.

In her role at Luminis Health, Warnke ensures that reported results comply with generally accepted accounting principles and other regulatory requirements. She also oversees the proper implementation, optimization, maintenance, and performance measurement of the accounting systems.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.