Klein Enterprises signs Dunkin’ to lease for ‘next gen’ store in north Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2021

Baltimore-based real estate developer Klein Enterprises announced Tuesday that Dunkin’ has signed a lease at The Woodberry in north Baltimore to build one of its ‘next generation’ restaurants, featuring a modern and open design as the ability to manage mobile orders. Terms of the lease were not disclosed. The location is set to open this summer. The ...

