Lawsuit dismissed in death of woman buried in Ocean City sand

By: Associated Press May 25, 2021

OCEAN CITY — The lawsuit surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor has been dismissed from federal court. The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim's mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal of the claims with prejudice. It doesn’t say ...

