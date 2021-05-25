Quantcast

Maryland’s chief judge updates COVID-19 court measures

By: Associated Press May 25, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's chief judge is updating COVID-19 health measures for courthouses and judicial facilities to enable vaccinated people to enter them without face coverings next week. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued the orders Tuesday in response to modified protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They will be effective June ...

