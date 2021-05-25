Natalie Shaw | Harford Community College Foundation.

Natalie Shaw has been hired to serve as director for grants for the Harford Community College Foundation. She has been working in the field for five years, focusing on federal, state, local and foundation grants. Before coming to grant writing, she worked in law school admissions.

Shaw holds degrees from the University of Richmond School of Law, University of Baltimore and Harford Community College. Shaw is a member of the Bel Air Lions Club where she has served on the Diabetes Committee. In addition, she was co-chair of the Bel Air Lions Foundation’s Scholarship Committee in 2019.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.