Vincent Guimont-Hebert | Transurban

Vincent Guimont-Hebert was appointed sustainability manager for North America by Transurban, one of the world’s largest toll-road developers and operators.

He will expand the company’s commitment to social and environmental issues in North America, in support of Transurban’s purpose – to strengthen communities through transport.

Guimont-Hebert will ensure sustainability investments are infused in current and upcoming projects, and will work to advance climate change programs, the transition to a net-zero future and measures that ensure infrastructure and operational resilience under potential future conditions.

With more than a decade of experience in sustainability, Guimont-Hebert specializes in integration of sustainability principles into organizations’ operational and administrative functions. He has developed and implemented policies, strategies, multi-year action plans and sustainability programs for international leading organizations in the transportation.

