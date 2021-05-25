Quantcast

Weinstein extradition to California on rape, sexual assault charges faces another delay

By: Associated Press Carolyn Thompson May 25, 2021

Harvey Weinstein's extradition from New York to California to face rape and sexual assault charges faces further delays over paperwork issues raised by his lawyer, the attorney confirmed Monday.

