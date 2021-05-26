Anthony Latta | Abt Associates

Anthony Latta has joined Abt Associates as vice president of finance, where he will be responsible for leading financial planning and analysis, program control, pricing, and division controllers.

Latta has more than 15 years of finance and international development experience, including leading teams in home-office and field finance and accounting, operations, and logistics. Before joining Abt, he held progressively more senior positions with Chemonics, ultimately rising to senior vice president responsible for global health and complex supply chain projects.

Latta previously worked for IRG/Engility, and was the recipient of an Alfa Bank Fellowship, a highly competitive professional development program for young leaders. Through that fellowship, he led Microsoft Russia’s first online antipiracy campaign.

Latta holds an MBA in Management from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, a Master of Arts in international affairs from American University and a Bachelor of Arts in Russian language and area studies from Texas Tech University.

