Baltimore allocates $9.65M for senior housing upgrades

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2021

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott joined several funders Wednesday to announce $9.65 million in funding support to continue the Housing Upgrades to Benefit Seniors (HUBS) initiative. The initiative provides home modifications, repairs, and wraparound services for older adult homeowners. Created in 2015, HUBS brings together a network of Baltimore organizations with a shared mission of helping ...

