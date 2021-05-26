Quantcast

Baltimore police leader urges reformers to move carefully

By: Gina Gallucci-White May 26, 2021

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison Wednesday cautioned that calls for defunding or dramatically reforming the police department need to be tempered with realistic expectations about how to maintain important services and improve public safety. Harrison said the public has been conditioned to call police for every issue, including mental illness, addiction and homelessness. “We have ...

