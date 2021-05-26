Quantcast

Exxon board shifting on climate change, as at least 2 members lose seats

By: Associated Press Cathy Bussewitz May 26, 2021

Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company's 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy.

