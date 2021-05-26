Quantcast

Flying Dog, Dolle’s create Saltwater Taffy IPA

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2021

Frederick-based Flying Dog Brewery announced it is teaming with Dolle’s Candyland, the Maryland shore’s iconic saltwater taffy company, to create a first-of-its-kind saltwater taffy beer. Saltwater Taffy IPA, a Brewhouse Rarities release, will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles later this month. Brewed in conjunction with the Ocean City-based candy maker, Saltwater Taffy IPA is a ...

