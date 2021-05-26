Quantcast

Greenberg Gibbons lands home décor store for Harford County shopping center

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2021

Owings Mills-based developer Greenberg Gibbons and Ward Properties announced Wednesday that the home décor superstore At-Home will open its first location in Harford County at the Boulevard at Box Hill, the Wegmans-anchored lifestyle center in Abingdon. The new 86,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to open this summer. At-Home is known for its endless aisles of décor, furniture, and ...

