Heavy Seas, Royal Farms re-release World Famous Pilsner

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2021

Craft beer brewer Heavy Seas has re-released World Famous, a Pilsner brewed in collaboration with Royal Farms. World Famous was created to celebrate Royal Farms’ Chicken Palooza event as it enters its fourth year. The beer will be available for a limited time in the 41 Royal Farms stores that carry beer & wine throughout Maryland, ...

