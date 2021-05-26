Quantcast

Hogan vetoes parole measure and bill to legalize drug paraphernalia

Governor’s moves will almost certainly face override votes

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 26, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday vetoed a measure to limit governors’ parole authority and legislation to legalize the possession and distribution of heroin paraphernalia, including needles and syringes. Hogan delivered blunt denunciations of both measures in announcing his vetoes of those and some other bills. “This bill, which removes the governor from the parole process, is nothing ...

