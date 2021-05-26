Quantcast

HughesNet receives Silver Stevie Award

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2021

Germantown-based satellite technologies and networks  company Hughes Network Systems LLC won a Silver Stevie Award at the 2021 American Business Awards for its HughesNet corporate social responsibility initiative with National 4-H Council to develop STEM-centric educational programming for 4-H at Home. The program from HughesNet and 4-H is designed to inspire and educate the next generation of science, technology, engineering and ...

