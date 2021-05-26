Quantcast

McDaniel College establishes Dr. Roger Casey and Robyn Allers Impact Fund

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2021

The McDaniel College Board of Trustees announced the establishment of the Dr. Roger Casey and Robyn Allers Impact Fund to provide financial support to first-generation college students. This new fund, supported by friends of McDaniel College, creates grants for first-generation students at McDaniel to fund expenses related to study abroad, internships, and/or research opportunities. As a first-generation ...

