Medicare scams preying on COVID-19 fears lead to federal charges

By: Associated Press Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar May 26, 2021

The Justice Department announced criminal charges Wednesday against more than a dozen people in a series of Medicare scams that exploited coronavirus fears to bill tens of millions of dollars in bogus claims.

