GOP senators set summer deadline on Congress’ policing bill

By: Associated Press Alan Fram May 27, 2021

Congressional bargainers should reach a bipartisan deal on revamping policing procedures by early summer or abandon the effort, Republicans said Wednesday, a day after George Floyd’s family used visits to the White House and the Capitol to prod lawmakers to act.

