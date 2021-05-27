Jonathan Wasey | SECU Financial Partners

Jonathan Wasey joined SECU Financial Partners as an LPL financial adviser where he will focus on providing a holistic approach to financial planning.

Wasey, a certified financial planner professional, has more than 24 years of experience in the financial services industry working within the Baltimore–Washington area.

Prior to joining SECU Financial Partners, Wasey spent 10 years at BB&T, now Truist, as a wealth adviser, working with high net worth clientele providing an array of financial services.

Before joining BB&T, Wasey worked with SunTrust for more than nine years as a client advisor in the medical and legal specialty field, assisting attorneys and doctors with financial planning, investment management and business services.

Prior to working with SunTrust, Wasey partnered with American Express Financial Advisors, now Ameriprise Financial, for more than five years to develop a thriving investment advisory practice with a focus on portfolio management.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.