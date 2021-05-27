Joseph P. Ward | Miles & Stockbridge

The Arc Baltimore has honored Joseph P. Ward, Esq., a principal at Baltimore law firm Miles & Stockbridge, naming him director emeritus.

Presented during The Arc’s recent annual meeting and awards ceremony, the director emeritus honor is the equivalent to the Hall of Fame for Arc Baltimore Board of Director service. Conferred upon members after they conclude active board service, the director emeritus recognition is not automatic, but rather is an individual and specific designation reserved for retiring members whose service has been substantial and longstanding.

