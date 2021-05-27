Md. nonprofits scramble to meet county rules, deadlines for aid

Counties are beginning to award the latest round of COVID-19 relief funds to nonprofits, but the welter of deadlines and rules has caused confusion and slowed up distribution of money, says Maryland Nonprofits, a trade association that represents the state’s nonprofit sector.

The current process differs from the previous round of funding for nonprofits, known as the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative, which involved funds being distributed directly from the state to organizations.

“People really felt like it was simple to apply and it was clear and it was a really successful program,” said Heather Iliff, president and CEO of Maryland Nonprofits, in a virtual meeting with the organization’s members. “We were hoping to see that again for this, but the legislature made a different choice.”

Last year’s Nonprofit Recovery Initiative distributed $40 million in awards to over 1,800 nonprofit organizations across the state.

The distribution of the latest round of $20 million for nonprofits provided by the Maryland COVID-19 Recovery Act is also being spearheaded by the Department of Housing and Community Development. But this time, the money is going to the counties, which in turn award funding to nonprofits under guidelines from the state.

They must release the funds to the organizations by Sept. 1, for example, and they must prioritize nonprofits that didn’t receive money from the Nonprofit Recovery Initiative. Also, nonprofits can only apply for a grant if they have a physical location in that city or county.

Unlike Nonprofit Recovery Initiative funds, all types of nonprofits, not just 501(c)(3)s, are eligible. There is also no minimum number of years the organization has to have operated to receive funds.

However, much of the process now varies county-by-county. Each jurisdiction, which was allocated a percentage of the $20 million based on population, is able to decide the minimum and maximum amount of money that can be included in a grant and the dates the grant application opens and closes.

While, on a statewide level, DHCD did not require that funds from the Maryland COVID-19 Recovery Act be used to recover from COVID-19-related economic impact, counties may choose to restrict what the money can be used for. Montgomery County, for example, is requiring organizations to have experienced a 25% revenue loss year-over-year to be eligible.

“We would’ve preferred to see wide, open criteria across the state,” Iliff said, explaining that some nonprofits, like food banks, have increased revenue during the pandemic but have also massively increased demand and could still benefit from these funds.

These inconsistencies have been tricky for organizations to keep track of; two counties, Carroll and Washington, already opened and closed their applications. Some are currently accepting applications, while others have yet to announce when their application period will begin. Some, like Harford County and the city of Baltimore, are accepting applications for over a month, while others have application periods as short as one week.

Despite this confusion, Iliff noted that the state’s nonprofits are grateful for the money and that she understands that the legislature wanted to ensure funds were equitably distributed across the state.

To help ease the strain of these inconsistencies, Maryland Nonprofits has put together a spreadsheet laying out important information, including what organization or a department is in charge of the program in each jurisdiction, when applications are opening and closing, and what the minimum and maximum award amounts are.

Several counties’ deadlines are fast approaching, with Allegany and Anne Arundel Counties closing applications on Friday, May 28, Kent County closing them the following Monday, May 31, and Worcester County closing them June 1.

Some counties, including the ones whose application periods have already passed, may choose to reopen applications if they do not get enough participation from nonprofits that received Nonprofit Recovery Initiative grants, according to Amy Seitz, director of DHCD.

Seitz encouraged all nonprofits to apply, even though those that received funds from the Nonprofit Recovery Initiative will not be prioritized.

“I would still apply to your local government program because it doesn’t exclude you from getting an award,” she said during the virtual meeting with nonprofits. “There’s still an opportunity potentially in there for funding.”

Maryland Nonprofit will continue to update its spreadsheet with up-to-date information about deadlines, but Iliff and Seitz noted that the most certain way to ensure they don’t miss the application period is to routinely check the website of whichever department is distributing funds in their county.

“As it is now, about half the counties still don’t have any information published about it. So, we just have to tell the nonprofits, keep refreshing this page,” Iliff said.