Northwestern Mutual opens office in Bowie

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2021

Northwestern Mutual, a financial security company focused on comprehensive financial planning through both insurance and investments, announced the opening of a new office in Bowie. Managing Director Heather Zepeda will oversee the Bowie office, comprised of a team of financial professionals. The group, several of whom live in Prince George’s County, plans to identify opportunities for ...

