OFFICE OF THE FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER

Legal Secretary

The Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Maryland seeks an experienced, top-notch legal secretary for the Greenbelt office. Mastery of Windows and ability to handle a busy caseload of 4-5 attorneys is required. Successful applicant must have ability to work with minimal supervision, meet short deadlines and perform well under pressure. Experience with records retrieval and document management preferred. Appreciation for teamwork and sensitivity to client confidentiality essential.

Submit resume with cover letter via email to raquel_bowley@fd.org or by mail to Raquel Bowley, Federal Public Defender, 100 S. Charles St., #900, Tower II, Baltimore, MD 21201. Salary commensurate with experience. No telephone calls. Successful candidate will be subject to a background check and an FBI fingerprint check. The FPD follows the Employee Dispute Resolution Plan of the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit. Application Deadline: June 11, 2021.



