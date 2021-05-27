Quantcast

UMMS donates $4.6M in COVID-19 equipment, supplies to southeast Asia

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2021

The University of Maryland Medical System is donating more than 200 pallets of lifesaving COVID-19 equipment and supplies valued at more than $4.6 million to countries in southeast Asia, including India and Sri Lanka.

