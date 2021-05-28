Quantcast

Consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger May 28, 2021

Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks.

