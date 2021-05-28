Quantcast

Judge agrees to appoint ‘special master’ in Giuliani case

By: Associated Press May 28, 2021

NEW YORK — A judge said Friday that he will appoint a "special master" to oversee a review of electronic files seized from Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer to make sure investigators can't get access to protected communications with their clients, including former President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken directed Manhattan prosecutors and ...

