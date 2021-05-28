Quantcast

Letter to the editor: Daily Record coverage of utilities disappointing

By: Letter to the editor from: May 28, 2021

To the editor, The Daily Record's reporting on Maryland utility matters is astonishingly disappointing. The paper is reprinting — verbatim and without attribution — the press releases of Maryland utility companies while ignoring utility news with important implications for Maryland customers. On May 17, The Daily Record published verbatim portions of a Columbia Gas press release about its ...

