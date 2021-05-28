Quantcast

Latest Russian hack largely fended off, White House says

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker and Frank Bajak May 28, 2021

The White House says it believes U.S. government agencies largely fended off the latest cyberespionage onslaught blamed on Russia intelligence operatives.

