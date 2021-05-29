Quantcast

Hogan vetoes procurement bill, more than a dozen measures

By: Associated Press May 29, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed more than a dozen measures Friday, including one aimed at creating greater transparency in emergency procurements — like the one that made headlines when Hogan confidentially purchased 500,000 COVID-19 tests from South Korea that later stirred controversy. The bill would require the governor to provide a legislative panel notice within ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo