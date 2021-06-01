FEATURED MOVER | Denise Dregier, Harford Community College Foundation

Harford Community College Foundation announced Denise Dregier was appointed the foundation’s first executive director. She previously served as director for college and alumni development for Harford Community College since 2010.

Dregier is an active member of the Harford County community. She serves on the board of directors of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce and co-chairs the chamber’s Education Committee. She also serves on the boards of the Community Foundation of Harford County and the Miracle League of Harford County.

In addition, she is a member of the Bel Air Rotary, Association of Fundraising Professionals, Maryland Chapter, and the Maryland Association of Community College Fundraising Professionals, where she serves as secretary.

Recently, Dregier was selected to be the college’s representative and co-chair of the North Star Fundraising Committee.

ABOUT DENISE DREGIER

Resides in:

Havre de Grace

Education:

Associate of Arts degree from the Community College of Baltimore County (at the time, Catonsville Community College)

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I was not working in higher education, I would be in the medical field. A nurturer by nature, helping others in times of need is very rewarding to me. It’s what I enjoy most in my current profession; having an opportunity every day to make a difference in a student’s life.

Favorite vacation:

Favorite vacations for me include family. Whether that was when our children were little or now–growing to include grandchildren–the mixture of sun, sand and ocean and spending time together making memories is the best.

When I want to relax, I … :

In spring and summer I am outside gardening for as long as it stays light. Fresh air, getting my hands dirty and sharing the beauty of my efforts is my happy place. In colder months, I will nurture plants in the sunroom and pour over gardening catalogs making wish lists.

Favorite book:

My favorite book of all time is “Calico Palace” by Gwen Bristow. I think this was my first grown- up historical novel that sparked my desire to learn history while being entertained. The experience of reading and being swept away to a different place and time, living the events with the characters, is for me the joy of reading.

Favorite quotation:

“Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities have crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day. You shall begin it serenely and with too high a spirit to be encumbered with your old nonsense.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

