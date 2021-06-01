Quantcast

WYPR to acquire WTMD

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2021

Public service broadcaster WYPR 88.1 FM announced plans to acquire WTMD 89.7 FM from Towson University. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Your Public Radio was aided by Public Media Company, while Towson University was represented by Patrick Communications. The license transfer is subject to approval by the FCC. WTMD has been operated by Towson University Public Media ...

