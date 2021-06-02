ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEY III- LITIGATION DIVISION

Prince George’s County is seeking an attorney with 3-5 years of relevant experience to represent the County departments, agencies, officials and employees in State and Federal courts in our Litigation Division. The Division focuses primarily on personal injury, motor vehicle torts, professional liability and employment discrimination matters. Civil jury trial and experience handling police use of force issues are a plus.

Interested persons should send their resume with a recent writing sample to: Andrew Murray, Deputy County Attorney, Prince George’s County Office of Law, Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Drive, Largo, Md. 20774 or email to AJMurray@co.pg.md.us no later than June 18, 2021.

