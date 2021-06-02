Quantcast

CPREIF, Blackfin acquire Largo multifamily community

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2021

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF), in partnership with Blackfin Real Estate Investors, has acquired Mosaic at Largo Station, a four-story, 242-unit, mid-rise multifamily community in Largo. Clarion Partners LLC, a U.S. real estate investment manager, is one of Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers. The property at 8831 Lottsford Road is adjacent to the Capital ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo