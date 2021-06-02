Haley Chitty | Atkinson Strategic Communications

Atkinson Strategic Communications, a Baltimore-based public relations firm, hired Haley Chitty as the new communications associate.

Chitty will help a growing number of clients effectively tell their stories to diverse audiences through engaging content.

He brings more than 15 years of public/media relations, marketing and communications experience to Atkinson. Over his career he has built and run communications departments at nonprofit trade associations in Washington.

At the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) and the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA), he led the redevelopment of websites and launched their social media presence, helping the associations engage and persuade diverse audiences.

Throughout his career, he’s effectively leveraged new and traditional media to increase outreach, impact and engagement by identifying and telling compelling stories.

Chitty earned a news/editorial bachelor’s degree in 2004 from the University of Colorado School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Baltimore from Washington with his wife and son in 2015. A Colorado transplant, he enjoys hiking, biking and snowboarding. He has been practicing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) for more than a decade and currently trains and teaches at Baltimore Gracie Jiu Jitsu.

