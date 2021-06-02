Michael Tait | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc. hired Michael Tait as a leasing representative.

Tait spent nearly four years leasing commercial office space for The Howard Hughes Corporation and he brings nearly 10 years of business and commercial real estate experience to the company.

In his new role, Tait will be responsible for the leasing of commercial office and flex/R&D space throughout St. John Properties’ Baltimore Area portfolio. This includes identifying clients seeking to establish a real estate presence or expand an existing location in the local area, handling lease negotiations and working with existing clients on lease renewals. He will also establish new and strengthen relationships with existing and potential clients as well as commercial real estate brokerage professionals.

