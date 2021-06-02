Quantcast

M&T, Aspen Institute to aid grassroots initiatives in Baltimore

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter June 2, 2021

A pilot initiative sponsored by M&T Bank and the Aspen Institute will award 10 individuals or organizations in Baltimore with $7,000 grants to put towards community-building work in the city. The initiative, called the Weaver Awards, is a part of Weave: The Social Fabric Project, an Aspen program that aims to build relationships and trust within communities as a means of solving deeply rooted societal problems. The Weave Project launched ...

