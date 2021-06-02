Quantcast

National Enquirer owner fined for illegal Trump campaign aid

By: Associated Press Tali Arbel June 2, 2021

A federal election watchdog fined the publisher of the National Enquirer $187,500 for squelching the story of a former Playboy model who claimed she'd had an affair with former President Donald Trump. The Federal Election Commission fined A360 Media, formerly known as American Media, for paying Karen McDougal $150,000 in August 2016, saying the payment was ...

