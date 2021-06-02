Quantcast
From left, former NFL player Ken Jenkins and his wife Amy Lewis, along with former NFL player Clarence Vaughn III and his wife Brooke Vaughn, meet before delivering tens of thousands of petitions demanding equal treatment for everyone involved in the settlement of concussion claims against the NFL, to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
NFL to halt ‘race-norming,’ which assumed lower cognitive function in Black brain injury claims

By: Associated Press Maryclaire Dale June 2, 2021

The NFL pledged to halt the use of “race-norming,” which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive function, in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and to review past scores for any potential race bias.

