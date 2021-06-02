Quantcast

Planet Fitness to open 2nd Howard County location in Ellicott City

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2021

National fitness chain Planet Fitness will open its second Howard County second Howard County location in August at 8450 Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City. The 21,704-square-foot Ellicott City club will offer state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, ...

