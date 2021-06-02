Raven Lee | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc . a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, has selected Raven Lee as property administrator.

Ms. Lee has more than five years of commercial real estate experience and was formerly Assistant property manager for Murn Properties.

In her new position with St. John Properties, Lee will oversee a portfolio of tenant accounts in support of St. John Properties’ in-house property management team. Her responsibilities include abstracting new leases and amendments, supporting property managers and leasing representatives with lease-related initiatives, and assisting clients by answering all lease-related inquiries.

