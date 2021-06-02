Stacey A. Rebbert | Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Stacey A. Rebbert has been promoted to assistant vice president, marketing & corporate communications with Harford Mutual Insurance Group.

A marketing professional for 35 years, Rebbert joined Harford Mutual in 2013 as marketing manager and was promoted to director of marketing & corporate communications in 2018.

Rebbert developed the strategies behind the company’s brand management, created the company’s crisis communication plan and leads her team in the execution of all digital marketing, advertising, employee engagement, community relations, and corporate communications.

Rebbert holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Towson University and a master’s degree in contemporary communications from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

She has completed the Harford Leadership Academy and the Towson University Professional Leadership Program for Women.

Rebbert served as a board member of the Insurance Marketing Communication Association and currently serves on the board of the Rockfield Manor Foundation.

