Stephen Halle | Finmarc Management

Bethesda-based Finmarc Management Inc. promoted Stephen Halle to executive vice president.

Halle has more than 35 years of diversified property management and real estate experience and has worked with Finmarc since 2019 as director of property management.

In his expanded role with the company, Mr. Halle will be responsible for the management, day-to-day operations and financial reporting of the Finmarc Management portfolio comprised of seven million square feet of commercial office, industrial/flex and retail properties located throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. This includes oversight of the Directors of Property Management; the department heads of construction, finance and lease administration and landlord/tenant legal issues.

