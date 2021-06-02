Thomas Sand | Ernst & Young

Thomas Sand, a partner at Ernst & Young LLP, is the recipient of The Arc Baltimore’s Volunteer Service Award.

Presented during The Arc’s recent Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony, the Volunteer Service Award is presented to an individual or group demonstrating commitment to The Arc Baltimore’s mission by providing voluntary support to the agency and those it supports.

Sand, who joined The Arc Baltimore’s Board of Directors in 2010, recently served as vice president and then president of the board.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.