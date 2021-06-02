Top lawyers | Shawe Rosenthal

Seven Shawe Rosenthal LLP partners were honored as top individual labor and employment law practitioners this year by Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business.

For the 18th consecutive year, Shawe Rosenthal has also been ranked in the top tier of Maryland labor and employment law firms by the organization, one of only two firms in the state to receive this recognition.

The partners recognized were:

Co-Managing Partner Stephen D. Shawe;

Co-Managing Partner Gary L. Simpler;

Eric Hemmendinger;

Michael McGuire;

Fiona W. Ong;

Parker Thoeni; and

Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella.

