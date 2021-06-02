Topher Brewer | Alex. Brown Realty

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2021

brewer-topher-alex-brown-realtyTopher Brewer joined Alex. Brown Realty Inc. as its chief marketing officer. Mr. Brewer’s primary responsibilities include strategic communications, marketing, and fundraising.

Prior to joining ABR, Brewer was a director at Sands Capital Management and Partner at Brown Advisory. Brewer received a Bachelor of Arts from Washington College. He has been in the investment management business for 18 years.

