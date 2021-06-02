Wesley Wood and Warren Gatewood | PCs for People – Md.

Wesley Wood joined PCs for People – Maryland as corporate and government liaison and Warren Gatewood as director of community and government relations.

Wood will establish relationships with corporate and government partners to secure commitments to donate and distribute tech as part of PCs for People’s efforts to close the digital divide in Maryland.

Gatewood will develop and maintain strategies and channels for distributing refurbished technology and internet access in partnership with community and government agencies.

