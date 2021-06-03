Quantcast

ASSISTANT
COUNTY ATTORNEY

Salary : $82,888.00 Annually
Location: Winchester Hall – Frederick, MD
Job Type: Full-time Regular
Department: County Attorney
Job Number: FY21-00474
Division: County Attorney
Closing: 6/15/2021 4:00 PM Eastern

Additional information may be found at:
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/frederickmd/jobs/3100761/assistant-county-attorney?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

